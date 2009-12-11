Casey’s Top 10 Reggae Songs Of The 00s

I’m a huge reggae fan. I’ve probably listened to more reggae in the 00s than Hip Hop or R&B. Here is my favorite reggae songs since 2000.

10. “Blind To You” By Collie Buddz. When this guy first came out, I took for the new Snow. I was wrong he has dope melodies and rhythms and makes dope songs.

9. “Sticky” By Jah Cure. This song is a great uplifting positive song.

8. “Youths So Cold” By Richie Spice. This song reminds me of a Marley tune with the conscious lyrics and social commentary over a hard beat.

7. “One of Those Days” By Sizzla. Great romantic song by Sizzla. i always have to find a girl to dance with when this song comes on.

6. “Love Created I” By Tarrus Riley. Dope conscious and powerful. Give Us The Teachings Of Marcus Garvey.

5. “Ganja Farmer” By Marlon Asher. Big Ganja tune..legalize it and have fun dancing while you’re at it.

4. “Footprints” By T.O.K. This is a dope spiritual song that deals with the social issues that affect Jamaicans and the spirituality that helps them get through.

3. “Float Away” By Lady Rudy. An overlooked soulful retro reggae love song.

2. “Never Be The Same” By Sean Paul. Sean Paul’s most emotional and powerful song.

1. “Welcome To Jamrock” By Damian Marley. Powerful song that shows the real third world Jamaica and all of its problems in a strong and clear way.

