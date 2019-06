Recently Mos Def did the interview circuit while in the UK. (Spotted@Nahright)

In the first clip he busts Tim Westwood’s berries for not playing his newer records, instead falling back to stuff like “Oh No.”

and with DJ Semtex where they get a little deeper into the making of his music, leaks, etc.

THE MOS DEF INTERVIEW | PART 1 [THE ECSTATIC BREAKDOWN] from DJ SEMTEX on Vimeo.