Mark Ingram Wins 2009 Heisman Trophy

The closest race in Heisman history ended much like most of Mark Ingram’s season. Try as they might, no one could quite bring down Alabama’s power back.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Crimson Tide running back finished off another run Saturday night with the first Heisman trophy in Alabama school history.

“I’m a little overwhelmed right now,” Ingram said as he accepted the award. “It’s a great honor to be here, to be a member of the Heisman fraternity. I’m so excited to bring Alabama its first Heisman winner.”

Overcome by emotion, Ingram thanked his family and teammates, as well as his coaches, shedding tears like he shed blockers most of the season.

Ingram is the 27th African-American to win the Heisman. Ernie Davis was the first to win the Heisman in 1961.