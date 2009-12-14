Buju Banton Arrested On Federal Cocaine Charges

Celebrated reggae star Buju Banton is being detained in a federal Miami prison following his arrest last Thursday (December 10) on drug charges.

Casey’s Top 10 Reggae Songs of The 2000s

Banton, real name Mark Anthony Myrie, was booked with another unidentified man after a surveillance camera caught them in the process of a drug transaction.

Authorities claim to have found the singer with 5 kilos of cocaine, and charged him with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

READ MORE DETAILS AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061

Also On The Urban Daily: