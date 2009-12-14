Chris Brown Says “The Industry Can Kiss My A$$”

Chris Brown is mad that he can’t find his CD in the big chains. Maybe Wal-Mart doesn’t want wife beaters being promoted during Christmas time. Here’s what he said on Twitter.

I’m tired of this shit. Major stores are blackballing my cd. Not stockin the shelves and lying to costumers. What the f*ck do i gotta do…

WTF… yeah i said it and I ain’t retracting sh*t. I’m not biting my tongue about shit else… the industry can kiss my ass.

thx again to my real fans. u dont go unnoticed .love yall