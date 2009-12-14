VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Channels Bootsy Collins & The Grinch

Uncle Snoop stopped through Late Night With Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote his new album Malice In Wonderland. In addition to sitting in with The Roots for the entire evening, Snoop gave the world a sample of what a conversation between him and Bootsy Collins is like.

Snoop’s Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Snoop also treated the audience to a reading of an excerpt from Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Snoop closed the show with a performance of his latest single, “I Wanna Rock,” backed by The Roots.

