Hip-Hop’s Ten Greatest Christmas Songs

Tis the season for a little Christmas rapping. We’ve put together a list of our ten favorite hip-hop holiday tunes that you may find us singing while we’re out caroling this year. Take a listen to these and find yourself full of the holiday spirit!

10. David Banner “The Christmas Song”

9. Ying Yang Twins “Deck Da Club”

8. Mr. Lif “Santa’s Got A Muthaf*ckin’ Uzi”

7. Snoop Dogg “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto”

6. Ludacris “Ludacrismas”

5. Eazy E “Merry Muthaf*ckin Xmas”

4. Juice Crew “Cold Chillin’ Christmas”

3. The Treacherous 3 “Christmas Rap”

2. Kurtis Blow “Christmas Rapping”

1. Run-DMC “Christmas In Hollis”

Honorable Mentions:

Outkast “Player’s Ball,” De La Soul “Millie Pulled A Pistol On Santa,” Tha Dogg Pound “I Wish,” Blondie & Fab 5 Freddie “Christmas Rapture,” Jim Jones “Have A Happy Christmas”