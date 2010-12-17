Hip-Hop’s Ten Greatest Christmas Songs

Tis the season for a little Christmas rapping. We’ve put together a list of our ten favorite hip-hop holiday tunes that you may find us singing while we’re out caroling this year. Take a listen to these and find yourself full of the holiday spirit!
10. David Banner “The Christmas Song”
9. Ying Yang Twins “Deck Da Club”
8. Mr. Lif “Santa’s Got A Muthaf*ckin’ Uzi”
7. Snoop Dogg “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto”
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Channels Bootsy Collins & The Grinch
6. Ludacris “Ludacrismas”
5. Eazy E “Merry Muthaf*ckin Xmas”
4. Juice Crew “Cold Chillin’ Christmas”
3. The Treacherous 3 “Christmas Rap”
2. Kurtis Blow “Christmas Rapping”
1. Run-DMC “Christmas In Hollis”
Honorable Mentions:
Outkast “Player’s Ball,” De La Soul “Millie Pulled A Pistol On Santa,” Tha Dogg Pound “I Wish,” Blondie & Fab 5 Freddie “Christmas Rapture,” Jim Jones “Have A Happy Christmas”