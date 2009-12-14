Casey’s Top 10 R&B Songs Of The Decade

Casey’s Top 10 Rap Songs Of The 00s

10. “Last Night” By P. Diddy Ft. Keyshia Cole. Dope retro 80s duet. Diddy may not be the best vocalist but Keyshia’s soulful voice and the simplistic beat put this song over the edge.

9. “My Love” By Justin Timberlake ft. T.I. I may have fronted on Timberlake due to his corny N’Sync history but this song was bananas. Featuring a dope techno beat by Timbaland and a dope double time rap by T.I.

8. “S.E.X.” By Lyfe Jennings Ft. Lala. A truly dope positive song that deals with the issue of teenage girls and sex in a real and not patronizing way. RIP Lala.

7. “We Belong Together” By Mariah Carey. Mariah came back with a super power balled, Utilizing her whole vocal repertoire and powerful voice for a timeless tune.

6. “Let’s Get Married(Remix)” By Jagged Edge Ft. Reverend Run. The Run DMC beat turned this song from a corny slow song to a dope wedding party song.

5. “Fabulous” By Jahiem. This a great uplifting and powerful song. Jahiem’s baritone and the cool piano create a mellow inspirational vibe.

4. “If I Ain’t Got You” By Alicia Keys. Ms. Keys flexes her piano and vocal skills in this retro power blues ballad. She works into the song slowly before pouring her soul into the hook.

3. “For Real” By Amel Larrieux. If heaven was a song it would sound like this.

2. “Crazy In Love” By Beyonce Ft. Jay-Z. Great go-go beat with powerful horns. Beyonce rides the beat as good as Jay.

1. “Be Without You” By Mary J. Blige. Great strong, enduring song about old fashioned bitter sweet love.

