The Urban Daily’s Most Anticipated Albums Of 2010

While we’re in the midst of looking back at 2009, we decided to pause for a moment to look towards the future and all of the music scheduled for release in 2010.

Here are The Urban Daily’s most anticipated records of 2010!

10. Missy Elliot Block Party

Aside from two songs on the soundtrack to the film Step Up 2 The Streets, Missy has been pretty quiet since the release of her last album, 2005’s The Cookbook. With production duties rumored to be handled by long-time collaborator Timbaland, as well as The Neptunes and Danja, the music world is eagerly anticipating the return of one of it’s most creative and fun figures.

9. N*E*R*D Instant Gratification

Pharrell, Chad, Shay, and new member Rhea will return for the fourth N*E*R*D album in 2010. Will the addition of a new female member set the group on a path similar to that of The Black Eyed Peas?

8. Erykah Badu New Amerykah Part II: Return Of The Ankh

We’ve already heard it, but we can’t wait to hear it again. Read our thoughts on the album here.

7. Ludacris Battle Of The Sexes

Battle Of The Sexes was originally intended as an album featuring just Ludacris and Shawnna, but other female artists are being brought on board to duke it out with Luda. This is one battle we are looking forward to hearing in 2010!

6. The Roots How I Got Over

The best band in late night television will be releasing their ninth studio album early in 2010. Will The Roots’ be able to use their nightly showcase on national television to their advantage and fully emerge from that gray area between underground and mainstream hip-hop?

5. Amy Winehouse TBD

Representatives from her label in the UK have confirmed that the “Rehab” singer will release a new album in 2010. She’s been on the island of St. Lucia recording with Salaam Remi who previously worked with Winehouse on her Frank and Back To Black albums.

4. Drake Thank Me Later

Everybody’s favorite Canadian former teen soap star will finally release his debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010 after what seems like an eternity of hype and mixtapes. Can Drake deliver on the promise of his past work?

3. Usher Raymond Vs Raymond

Originally scheduled for release in 2009, Usher’s latest album is set for a March 2010 release. Our fingers are crossed that Usher’s new record continues in the vein of his Confessions album and steers clear of anything resembling his last album, Here I Stand.

2. Eminem Relapse 2

Eminem’s triumphant return to music resulted in the hit Relapse album. The sequel is slated for a 2010 release and we’re hearing rumors that Slim Shady is working with Just Blaze. This has potential to be a monster!

1. Sade Soldier Of Love

Nearly 10 years after her last album, Sade is gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album in 26 years, Soldier Of Love. The title track leaked on to the internet in early December and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Honorable Mentions:

Dr. Dre Detox, Bilal TBD, Pharoahe Monch W.A.R. (We Are Renegade), Lil Wayne Rebirth, Kelis Flesh Tones, Big Boi Sir Luscious Left Foot.