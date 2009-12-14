Naughty & Nice List 2009

Naughty & Nice 2009

Ok, so we’re really not getting into the Naughty list because if you don’t know who has been naughty this year by now, you really just don’t care. So, in the spirit of the season here are a few celebrities who have done something to make the world a better place in 2009.

Alicia Keys helping to fight AIDS in Africa.

Founded in 2002, Keep A Child Alive is a non-profit that Alicia Keys founded to provide medicine, treatment, care and support to families impacted by HIV/AIDS in African and India. On Dec. 1 (World AIDS Day) she performed an exclusive concert streamed live on Youtube.com. http://www.keepachildalive.org/.

Ludacris Shows Off His Whip Appeal

Luda may have had some beef with Oprah but he knows a good idea when he sees one. This year he gave away 20 cars to needy people through his Ludacris Foundation.

“People are getting laid off, and now are looking for jobs,” Ludacris said. “To be efficient, you need some transportation of your own to get there. That’s why I wanted to give back to those who need it.”

Wyclef Jean Gives Poverty The Boot

In 2009 Haiti Goodwill Ambassador, Wyclef Jean brought former U.S. President Bill Clinton to his homeland in an effort to bring worldwide awareness to Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. reconstruction efforts.

Jean has lead in efforts to help rebuild, educate, and create jobs with his Yéle Haiti foundation and was invited to accompany the former President and Secretary-General to tour the region. “I was honored to show my support when they asked me to join them on this important humanitarian trip which also gave them the opportunity to experience the beauty underneath the devastation my country and its people have had to face. It’s crucial for me to do all I can to raise awareness and help Haiti get through this tough time.”

Jay-Z “Answer The Call” Concert At Madison Square Garden

This year Jay-Z sold out Madison Square Garden for an 8th time and raised raised money to benefit the families of rescue workers killed in the September 11th terrorist attacks. Each ticket sold for only $50 and the concert was aired live on FUSE. “As I was embarking on the Blueprint 3 I felt this was my chance to help out.” Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint was released on 9/11.

Mary J. Blige Opens Womens Center

This year, she opened up the Mary J. Blige Center for Women in her hometown of Yonkers, NY, and partnered with Gucci to create a charity watch, with proceeds benefiting her foundation, FFAWN (The Foundation for the Advancement of Women).

“I always desperately wanted to help women to become CONFIDENT [in themselves]” Mary told the crowd. She broke down in tears at one point in her speech: “When I was five years old, a lot happened to me…I also used to see women beaten almost to death growing up in my building. But it’s not just in poverty that this happens – it happens to every woman.”

For more info and updates on philanthropic efforts by your favorite celebrities go to BlackGivesBack.com

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061

Also On The Urban Daily: