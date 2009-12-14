Charlie Murphy’s Wife Dies Of Cancer

We are sad to report that actor/comedian Charlie Murphy’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, passed away on Sunday December 13th after a long bout with cancer.

Murphy’s publicist released the following statement:

Tisha Taylor Murphy, wife of comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, with family at her side after facing the challenges of cancer for the past two years. The Murphy family appreciates all the support they have received from friends and fans and requests privacy during this very difficult time.

The staff of The Urban Daily sends their condolences to Charlie and Tisha’s families.

