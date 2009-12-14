Kanye Cleans Out His Closet For Charity

Kanye West is auctioning off rare memorabilia this holiday season to benefit the Kanye West Foundation. Among the items up for bid are an autographed pair of Nike Air Yeezy sneakers, autographed t-shirts, and the Glow In The Dark tour photo book.

The auction is up on Karmaloop’s website and runs through Friday!

The Kanye West Foundation provides opportunities for young people to engage in the creative and performing arts, and to develop the tools to remain in school and graduate.