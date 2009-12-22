UPDATE: T.I. Released To Halfway House In Atlanta

UPDATED:

SandraRose.com reports that T.I. has arrived back in Atlanta just in time to spend the holidays with his family!

T.I. will spend the next few months in a halfway house before being released to his own house to finish his sentence on house arrest.

Welcome home!

Fans of T.I. can rejoice. The imprisoned rapper will be one step closer to home after the new year!

From SandraRose.com

According to a well-placed source, rapper T.I., who is serving a 12 month and a day bid on gun possession charges, will be released to an Atlanta halfway house to serve out the remainder of his sentence after the New Year. This is good news to the legions of fans of the wordsmith widely considered the best rapper of his generation. T.I. is expected to be released to the halfway house before his scheduled May 26 release date — maybe in February or March 2010. Unlike the strict prison rules that T.I. must now adhere to, the halfway house rules will be more relaxed. T.I. will most likely be allowed to leave the halfway house during the day to work at his Grand Hustle offices or even to marry his sweetheart Tameka “Tiny” Cottle!

