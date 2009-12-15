Mother Says Pleasure P Documents Are Real

After Pleasure P denied allegations of being a child molester last week, a woman has come forward claiming that the previously leaked court documents are real. She says that she sent her child to live with her father while she was going away to prison. After the Department of Children and Families ran a check on everyone living in the house, it came back that Pleasure P (born Marcus Cooper) could not be around children.

Listen to her story!

VIDEO: Pleasure P Responds To Molestation Allegations

http://cdn.theurbandaily.com/external/js/gallery/191061

