Lil Wayne Will Be In Jail Before Valentine’s Day 2010

Lil Wayne’s gonna have to reschedule his Valentine’s Day plans — because a judge just set the rapper up with a romantic stint behind bars.
Weezy was finally given a start date to serve his one year jail sentence after pleading guilty to weapons charges — and his first day will be February 9th …one week after his new album drops.
