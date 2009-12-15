Lil Wayne Will Be In Jail Before Valentine’s Day 2010

From TMZ

Lil Wayne’s gonna have to reschedule his Valentine’s Day plans — because a judge just set the rapper up with a romantic stint behind bars.

Weezy was finally given a start date to serve his one year jail sentence after pleading guilty to weapons charges — and his first day will be February 9th …one week after his new album drops.

