The rumor mill is all abuzz with news that Diddy may be leaving bachelorhood behind.

According to GyantUnplugged.com, Diddy has given Cassie the boot and will be marrying the mother of three of his five children, Kim Porter in 2010.

Diddy reportedly has given Cassie until June 2010 to move out of his Los Angeles condo, and has already purchased a 12-karat diamond engagement ring

Diddy parties his pants off!