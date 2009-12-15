VIDEO: T-Pain & Andy Samberg Are A Little Crabby

T-Pain & Saturday Night Live’s Andy Samberg have teamed up again for this silly video promoting T-Pain’s Auto-Tune iPhone app. Watch as Samberg serenades a hermit crab and T-Pain talks about scones.

The duo previously worked together for the hilarious “I’m On A Boat” digital short on Saturday Night Live. The song has also been nominated for a Grammy award.

