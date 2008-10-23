VIDEO: Foreign Exchange "Daykeeper" F/ Muhsinah

It’s getting cold outside in our part of the country so we need some good “winter boo” music. Thankfully, Phonte and Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange have served up their sophomore set, Leave It All Behind , for your fireplace foreplay pleasure. Click to watch their first video, “Daykeeper.”

Tomorrow the Urban Daily will be posting a track-by-track breakdown from Phonte and Nicolay on how they made it each song on Leave It All Behind!

