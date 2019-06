Chris Brown has probably been the most outspoken entertainer of 2009 and with his new CD Graffiti in stores, we’re sure he has even more on his mind. If you have a question for Chris Brown leave it in the chatroom. Then Tune in at 4pm as we ask him some of your questions about the year he’s had, his new album and what he has planned for the future.

Login to the Meebo Chat Room to join the discussion!