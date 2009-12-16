Free “Sandwiches” From The Roots

The hardest working band in hip-hop celebrated the holiday season last night in New York City with a free show featuring guest appearances from Mos Def and the cast of the “Fela!” Broadway musical. Keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, ?uestlove recently posted on his Swift.FM account 23 “sandwiches” recorded during rehearsals for “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

What exactly are sandwiches?

Since the hardest working band in hip-hop took on duties as the house band for “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” earlier this year they have written a thousand songs that the band plays as the show goes to a commercial break. These instrumental pieces “sandwich” the show’s segments, hence the name.

The band tackles a few familiar tunes like a cover of George Benson’s “Breezin” featuring the legendary jazz guitarist, the Talking Heads’ “Once In A Lifetime,” and even Tracy Morgan’s “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” song from the TV show 30 Rock.

Download the sandwiches for free here!