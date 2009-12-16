Lil Wayne Can’t Sell House Due To Weed Smell

From Vibe

According to the NY Post’s Page Six column, Weezy is trying to sell off his Miami apartment, but due to his constant smoking activities, he can’t find a buyer.

Why? Because the the marijuana scent is scaring off potential buyers.

“My fiance and I called to make an appointment to see it, and the broker, deadpan, goes, ‘I have two questions: Are you offended by the smell of marijuana?'” a prospective buyer told the paper. “And do you mind coming late in the afternoon? It’s currently rented by Lil Wayne and these are not morning people.”

Despite the issue, the couple still attempted to view the property, but when they arrived, they were greeted by scantily clad women and an apartment full of weed smoke.

“Once we got there, a member of Wayne’s posse opened the door to the overwhelming smell of marijuana,” the unnamed individual said. “Two hot, rap-video-looking girls were walking around in nothing but a bra and underwear, blasting hip-hop. We just went in and looked around and tried not to stare.

“He had a perfectly organized closet of crisp t-shirts on hangers, neatly stacked piles of XXL magazine, and a fully stocked bar featuring multiple bottles of Hennessy Black,” they continued.

