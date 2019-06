Nelly and Kelly Rowland struck big in 2002 with “Dilemma” from Nelly’s second album, Nellyville. Yesterday, December 15th, Nelly logged on to Ustream to show him and Kelly hard at work on “DL Pt. 2,” the follow-up to the number one hit!

