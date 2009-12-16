THROWBACK: Alicia Keys On The Cosby Show

Here goes Alicia Keys on the Cosby Show. The ladies of The View showed it when she was on. Not for nothing but she does look like a boy. Maybe that’s where the lesbian rumors are coming from. Anyways I think I’ll put in a video of Keys in a bikini to show what a woman this little boy looking girl turned into. Here’s here whole clip.

Now Here’s Alicia Keys All Grown Up In A Bikini

Check Out These Joints Too

THROWBACK: Notorious B.I.G. On “Martin”

THROWBACK: Jodeci On Martin

THROWBACK: Tupac And Jada On A Different World