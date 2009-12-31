The Best and Worst of 2009

I’ll be honest and say that 2009 was a disappointment and sitting down to compile 20 different lists of mediocrity was just not my idea of fun. Any year that took away Michael Jackson and DJ Roc Raida gets the gas face. So in the spirit of time management and short attention spans I present the first ever 2009 “Urbie Awards.” If you loved it or hated it in 2009, it’s probably here.
Best New Online Series, Ed Lover’s “C’mon Son”
Best Awards Show Kiss: Jamie Foxx & Halle Berry At Spike TV Awards
Worst Awards Show Kiss: Toni Braxton and Trey Songz At BET Awards
Best Black Movie Black People Didn’t See, Black Dynamite
Best White Movie Black People Should see, The Hangover
Best White TV Show Black People should see, Californication/Trueblood (Tie)
The “Amilli” Award For Most Rapped Over Beat: Snoop Dogg’s “I Wanna Rock”
Best New Trend: Celebrities Tweeting
Worst New Trend: Celebrities…Tweeting
Guiltiest TV Pleasure: Real Housewives Of Atlanta
Most Racist Movie Moment: Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen, The Twins
Best Moment For Black Love: Barack and Michelle Obama at the Inauguration
Worst Moment For Black Love: Nas and Kelis Divorcing
Best New Artist: Diggy Simmons
Best Sex Scandal: Rihanna’s Nude Cellphone pics
Worst Sex Scandal: Rumor That Nicki Minaj slept Remy Ma
Most Surprising Sex Scandal: Tiger Woods And his Dirty Dozen
Least Surprising Sex Scandal: Lil Wayne And His Baby Mommas
Comedian of the Year– Affion Crockett
Best Comeback Album, Raekwon’s Only Built For Cuban Linx 2
Most Disappointing Comeback Album, Rakim, The Seventh Seal (If you disagree show me the receipt for your purchase. If you did’t buy it, be quiet!)
Best Kanye Moment: Cleaning Out his closet for Charity
Worst Kanye Moment: Jacking the mic from Taylor Swift At the VMAs
The Nobody Buys Albums Anymore Award: “You’re A Jerk” By The New Boyz (728,000 digital single downloads, 24 Million views on Youtube. The album? 32,000 copies sold)
Story That Wouldn’t Die: Chris Brown & Rihanna
Story We’d Like To See More Of: Freeway And Loon Making Pilgrimage To Mecca
Lie Of The Year: Roxanne Shante Not Having a Phd.
Beef Of The Year: 50 Cent Vs. Rick Ross
The Uncooked Beef Of The Year: 50 Cent and Beanie Sigel vs. Jay-Z