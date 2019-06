Both Katt Williams and Da Brat’s sister, Lisa Raye, have asked why Jermaine Dupri hasn’t visited Da Brat in prison. Now here’s his answer.

I don’t buy it. If I were in jail I’d want my homies to visit me. If it’s hard for them to see me like that, too bad. What about me? Anybody who visited me in jail would make my day.

