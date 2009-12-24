10 Last Minute Gifts Under $100

Christmas is around the corner and just in-case you didn’t conquer that hit wish list, The Urban Daily has put together a list of items you can run out and get. In light of the staggering economy we took the liberty in finding gifts under $100- no need to skip paying the light bill to purchase a present!
Casios G-Shock watch- $99(Macy’s)
Ralph Lauren Signature Lambswool Scarf- $49.50 (Macy’s)
Dolce & Gabana Light Blue Perfume- $45 (Sephora)
Ipod Shuffle-$59 (Apple)
Taboo- $14.95(Toys R’ Us)
Aldo’s Penninger Handbag- $55(Aldo)
Juicy Couture Signature Script ID Bracelet-$68(Saks)
Burberry Check Boxers-$45(Neiman & Marcus)
Dolce & Gabana Men’s Line Ring-$85(Neiman & Marcus)
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily