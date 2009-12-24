10 Last Minute Gifts Under $100

Christmas is around the corner and just in-case you didn’t conquer that hit wish list, The Urban Daily has put together a list of items you can run out and get. In light of the staggering economy we took the liberty in finding gifts under $100- no need to skip paying the light bill to purchase a present!

Casios G-Shock watch- $99(Macy’s)

Ralph Lauren Signature Lambswool Scarf- $49.50 (Macy’s)

Dolce & Gabana Light Blue Perfume- $45 (Sephora)

Ipod Shuffle-$59 (Apple)

Taboo- $14.95(Toys R’ Us)

Aldo’s Penninger Handbag- $55(Aldo)

Juicy Couture Signature Script ID Bracelet-$68(Saks)

Burberry Check Boxers-$45(Neiman & Marcus)

Dolce & Gabana Men’s Line Ring-$85(Neiman & Marcus)

