“Best Dance Crew” Judge Arrested For Molesting Underage Girl

From TMZ

Shane Sparks — a judge on the MTV show “America’s Best Dance Crew” — has been arrested and charged with 9 counts of child molestation.

The LAPD took Sparks into custody at 8AM PT this morning on a felony warrant charging him with molestation.

The alleged incidents began occurring in 1994. According to the criminal complaint Shane allegedly committed the crimes of lewd acts upon a child — all felonies.

The criminal complaint — filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s office — lists 9 incidents of alleged molestation with an underage girl.

The lewd acts include oral copulation and other acts “with the intent of arousing, appealing to, and gratifying the lust, passions, and sexual desires of the defendant, who was at least 10 years older than [the victim].”

