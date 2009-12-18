Ashanti’s Alleged Stalker Says She Gave Him The Eye

From The New York Daily News

A hip-hop hustler with an Ashanti obsession told a jury Friday a fleeting encounter with the singer convinced him of their “connection.”

Devar Hurd, on trial for sending X-rated texts to the R&B singer’s mom, said he made “strong eye contact” with Ashanti at a 2003 Chicago concert.

“We had strong eye contact and I’m like, ‘Oh, I need to get in touch with her,'” he said.

The Indiana man, who is jailed on Rikers Island, is charged with sending pictures of his genitals and lurid texts fantasizing about sex with Ashanti.

On the witness stand in Manhattan Supreme Court, Hurd gushed about Ashanti breezing past him at the concert in a “sexy top” as her mom, Tina Douglas, threw him a “Wazzup?”

“She just happened to be coming right down my aisle, and I was like, ‘Hey momma,'” Hurd said.

