Watch Company No Longer Has Time For Tiger

Days after Accenture, Gillette and Gatorade decided to limit their exposure to the trainwreck that has become Tiger Woods’ Thanksgiving fender bender, Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer is eliminating its advertisements in the United States featuring the links star. The company pulled similar ads in Australia last week.

TAG Heuer CEO Jean-Christophe Babin told Swiss newspapers that the timekeepers were finally reacting to all the golfer’s recent drama.

“We recognize Tiger Woods as a great sportsman, but we have to take account of the sensitivity of some consumers in relation to recent events,” Babin said.

“The partnership with Tiger Woods will continue,” Babin said in a statement, “but we will downscale the use of his image in certain markets for a period of time, depending on his decision about returning to professional golf. We will continue to actively support the Tiger Woods Foundation.”

