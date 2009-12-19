UPDATE: Lil Wayne Avoids Charges In Mexico

Lil Wayne will not face drug charges related to a raid of the rapper’s tour bus yesterday (December 18) in Falfurrias, Texas.

The rapper and 11 members of his entourage were detained yesterday by United States Border Patrol, after drug sniffing dogs caught the scent of marijuana on two tour buses.

A search of the vehicles turned up an undisclosed amount of the drug. A lawyer for the rapper told TMZ.com that several members in the group were given citations, although Lil Wayne was not one of them.

The detainment caused Lil Wayne to miss a scheduled performance at The Laredo Entertainment Center last night, although the show has been rescheduled to take place tonight (December 19).

PREVIOUSLY:

Lil Wayne has been detained since earlier this evening after Texas border patrol agents discovered traces of marijuana on his tour buses.

LiL Wayne Can’t Sell House Due To Weed Smell

Wayne’s group was stopped in Falfurrias, 100 miles from the Mexican border, as part of a routine stop done by border patrols.

Amazon Leaks Weezy’s Rebirth

Outside the two buses, a patrol K-9 picked up the marijuana smell, prompting the agents to search the vehicles.

GALLERY: Lil Wayne Arrives In Court

The search yielded an undisclosed amount of marijuana on both buses, and Lil Wayne along with 11 members of his entourage were taken into custody.

HUMOR: DEA Enlists Lil Wayne To Use All Drugs In Mexico

The superstar was on his way to Laredo for a concert at the Laredo Entertainment Center.

That event has now been postponed.

STORY CONTINUED @ ALLHIPHOP.COM