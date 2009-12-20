“8 Mile” Actress Brittany Murphy Dead At 32

Actress Brittany Murphy was pronounced dead this morning after going into cardiac-arrest in her Los Angeles home.

The 32-year-old actress starred as “Alex” opposite of Eminem in his hit 2002 autobiographical film, 8 Mile.

Murphy’s husband Simon Monjack placed a call to 911 around 8:00 am PT this morning (December 20).

The actress was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Brittany Murphy first gained attention on the screen in 1996’s movie “Clueless,” which starred Alicia Silverstone.

Murphy also starred in movies like Sin City and Just Married, in addition to doing extensive voice over work.

Murphy was the voice of the character Luanna Platter on Fox’s TV series King of the Hill, as well as Gloria the Penguin from the movie Happy Feet.

She also provided the voice of “Karen” in Marc Ecko’s Hip-Hop/graffiti inspired video game, Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure.

