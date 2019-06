From RadarOnline.

Rihanna can’t close out her tumultuous 2009 fast enough. The Island beauty got an early start ringing in the New Year by taping her appearance for NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly Saturday night at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Rihanna showed off her goodies as she performed “Wait Your Turn”. The 21 year old was also joined on stage by Jay Z as they performed their hit, “Run This Town.”