Sinbad Owes $8.15 Million In Taxes

Milk carton status mainstay Sinbad is in a little bit of trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.

How much trouble?

$8.15 million in trouble, according to the Detroit News.

The US Attorney General wants the comedian’s house sold to help satisfy the debt.

On December 10th, an assistant US Attorney asked a federal judge to foreclose on tax liens and determine that Sinbad is the true owner of a $1.5 million home in Hidden Hills, CA. The home is currently in the name of Sinbad’s brother, but all mortgage and property tax payments have been made through Sinbad’s company or from his own bank account.

The next day, December 11th, Sinbad filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California claiming between $10 and $50 million in liabilities and less than $50,000 in assets.

The IRS says that Sinbad filed his federal tax returns for the years 1998 through 2006, but failed to pay.

