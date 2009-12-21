VIDEO: Sticky Fingaz Disses Dame Dash With “Jay-Z”‘s Help

Apparently Sticky Fingaz has an issue with Dame Dash and his new BlakRoc project because Onyx’s new project is called “Black Rock.” In the prologue to Onyx’s new video, Sticky is shown having a rhyming conversation on the phone with a voice that sounds like Jay-Z (read: it’s an impersonator).

Sticky Fingaz Clarifies Shooting Incident

Sticky throws darts, and a few them sting a little bit. The most notable being the perpetually grouchy emcee’s pointing out that the members of the BlakRoc band (who are also known as The Black Keys) are all white.

