Beanie Sigel In Car Accident

Philadelphia rapper Beanie Sigel was injured in a car accident last night, reps say.

Representatives for Sigel maintain a large tractor trailer truck ran his vehicle off the road. Sigel was not the driver of the car and sustained injuries.

The full breadth of those injuries is unknown, as is the exact location of the accident.

AllHipHop.com will continue to offer developments on Beanie Sigel’s status.

