DJ Vlad Says Asher Roth Is Not Gay

Asher Roth has been the subject of quite a few rumors lately and DJ Vlad, Loud Executive Vice President, has has issued a statement addressing the rumors.





“As Executive Vice President of Loud.com / SRC Records, I would like to address the recent internet rumors about Asher Roth: Asher Roth is not gay, and is not scheduled to be interviewed on the E! Channel. Furthermore, Asher has not been dropped from SRC Records, and is a top priority at the label after having sold over a million copies of his ‘I Love College’ single. Asher is currently working on his next album for SRC.”

Speculation on Roth’s sexual preference started after Terrance Dean, the author of “Hiding in Hip-Hop,” confirmed that Asher is mentioned in his book. Dean, formerly of MTV, claims that Roth admits he is the infamous “Gay Rapper” in his new book.

