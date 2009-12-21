Beyoncé & Solange’s Parents Call It A Wrap

After 29 years of marriage, Mathew and Tina Knowles, the parents of Beyoncé and Solange, are calling it quits.

Media Takeout has copies of the documents showing that Tina filed for divorce on November 11th. No official reason was given for the divorce.

VIDEO: The Top 13 Most Ridiculous Things In Beyonce’s New DVD

However, it’s probably safe to assume that the paternity suit Mathew was hit with back in October was part of the reason.

The Knowles’ issued this statement: