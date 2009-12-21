Michael Jackson’s Disneyland Attraction To Reopen

Officials at Disneyland announced on Friday that Michael Jackson’s 1986 3-D science-fiction film, Captain EO, will return to the theme park in February 2010 after being closed since 1996.

The 17-minute film features Michael as a singing and dancing space commander leading a team of aliens and robots. and was directed by Francis Ford Copolla (The Godfather series, Apocalypse Now) and was executive produced by George Lucas (Star Wars series, the Indiana Jones series).

The film debuted in 1986 at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, CA and quickly became one of the park’s star attractions.

If you can’t wait until February or are nowhere near Disneyland, grab a pair of 3D glasses (Red/Blue) and watch the film below!