I have a hyphenated last name because my mom wanted her name to go on. Now they’re saying that that not only will Beyonce change her name to Beyonce KNowles Carter but Jay will do the same. This is from mediatakeout so I’m not sure. Maybe Jay will prove 50 right and become Mr. Knowles.

DATE NIGHT: Beyonce & Jay-Z Hit Up Nello’s

VIDEO: Beyonce Tried To Stop Lil Mama From Rushing Stage