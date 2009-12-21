VIDEO: Cory Gunz’ Endless Rhyme

The buzz on Cory Gunz began earlier this decade when Tommy Motolla signed him to Casablanca Records. After that deal fell through, Jay-Z brought him on board at Def Jam. Both of these deals proved to be fruitless as the young rapper never released anything aside from several mixtapes and a guest verse on a remix of Rihanna’s “If It’s Lovin That You Want.”

He is currently signed to an independent label, and was recently filmed by Hip Hop Beef making the job of an emcee look easy!

Spotted at MissInfo.tv

