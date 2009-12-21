VIDEO: Mos Def Joins The Gorillaz

In an interview with BBC Radio 1xtra DJ Semtex, Mos Def revealed details about his highly anticipated collaboration with Damon Albarn, the mastermind behind the animated group Gorillaz.

I’ll probably be the fifth or sixth Gorilla. How many do they have now? I think it’s four. I’m a Gorillaz cameo. I think my character’s name is Sun Moon Stars. He’s a game vendor at this place called Plastic Beach.