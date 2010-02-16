Art Gallery Celebrates History Of Black Superheroes

From now until February 26, 2010 Somos Arte and Marvel Comics are offering their newest exhibit, Marvelous Color. This new show celebrates 70 years of Marvel and their use of iconic African American superheros in their pages. The focus will be six of Marvel Comics’ popular and iconographic super hero characters: Black Panther, Storm, Luke Cage, The Falcon, Blade and James Rhodes (Iron Man/War Machine). It will feature artwork and appearances by some of the best artist in the business including a rare appearance by the legendary John Romita (Jr & Sr).

“It’s about the art…we are art,” said Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Partner and Art Director in Somos Arte. “When we put our art on the wall we celebrate it.”

TheUrbandaily was present at the show’s opening and got to speak with two of the artists, Eric Battle and Chris Cross, as well as Associate Producer Riggs Morales, who spends his days as the A&R for Shady/Aftermath Records.

The exhibit is being shown exclusively at The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)

408 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019. Call (212) 307-7420, ext. 3008 details.