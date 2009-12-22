EDITOR’S PICKS 2009: Toccara Strips & Sha Money Blacks Out

We do quite a bit of ambulance chasing around the web for your entertainment pleasure here at TheUrbanDaily.com. Lawd knows that keeping up with the antics of Lil Wayne, Beanie Sigel and Keyshia Cole’s momma is a full time gig. But every so often we like to sit down and actually TALK to musicians, actors and the like about what interests them. Sometimes they give us heartfelt advice on fatherhood (Ginuwine) and other times they just spazz out (Sha Money XL). So here are some of my favorite interviews from 2009.

Sha Money XL Blacks Out On Interscope

“They don’t make Gucci in 5X fat boy!”

Toccara: “I Love My Vagina”

“I’m still a G-G-G-G. 36G. The G stands for Goddess…”

Georgia Ann-Muldro Grows Her Own Roses

“I wanted some enlightened music that people could C-walk to.”

Chico DeBarge Speaks On Prescription Drug Use

“They say you never stop recovering…”

N’Dambi Inspired By UGK On New CD

Dres From Black Sheep:”I’d Love To Reunite With Mr. Long”

B.G. “All Of My Neighbors Are White”

Rakim Speaks on Rhmying With His Daughter

“It’s my favorite song on the album…”

Ginuwine On Fatherhood

“Don’t get into texting with your kids..”

Jacki-O Wants Her Love Locked Down

“You know how lab rats have sex? Well, hey…”

