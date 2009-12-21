Top 10 Mary J. Blige Hip-Hop Collabos

Mary has an album out tomorrow and I love Mary. Here is the best work she’s done featuring rappers.
10. I Love You (Remix) Featuring Smith And Wesson
9. What’s The 411 Featuring Grand Puba
8. You Remind Me Featuring Greg Nice(Of Nice And Smooth)
7. All That I Got Is You Featuring Ghostface Killah
6. Can’t Knock The Hustle With Jay-Z
5. I Can Love You Featuring Lil Kim
4. Rainy Days Featuring Ja Rule (Don’t Hate)
3. Real Love Remix Featuring Notorious B.I.G.
2. Love Is All I Need Featuring Nas
1. You’re All I Need With Method Man
