Top 10 Mary J. Blige Hip-Hop Collabos

Mary has an album out tomorrow and I love Mary. Here is the best work she’s done featuring rappers.

10. I Love You (Remix) Featuring Smith And Wesson

9. What’s The 411 Featuring Grand Puba

8. You Remind Me Featuring Greg Nice(Of Nice And Smooth)

7. All That I Got Is You Featuring Ghostface Killah

6. Can’t Knock The Hustle With Jay-Z

5. I Can Love You Featuring Lil Kim

4. Rainy Days Featuring Ja Rule (Don’t Hate)

3. Real Love Remix Featuring Notorious B.I.G.

2. Love Is All I Need Featuring Nas

1. You’re All I Need With Method Man