LOST IN TRANSLATION: Kush Supporter Is a Girl’s Breast Friend

If you thought the ShakeWeight was a hot mess wait until you see this latest waste of money unique product. The Kush Supporter is a $25 contoured piece of plastic that a woman wedges between her breasts while she sleeps…

Somewhere there is a street corner pharmacist who is really mad that he doesn’t have the 888-Own-Kush # for his business. Fellas, I know what you’re thinking (and I’m right there with you) but I really need to hear from the ladies on this one. Is this product something you’d use or purchase?

