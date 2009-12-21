CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

LOST IN TRANSLATION: Kush Supporter Is a Girl’s Breast Friend

Leave a comment

If you thought the ShakeWeight was a hot mess wait until you see this latest waste of money unique product. The Kush Supporter is a $25 contoured piece of plastic that a woman wedges between her breasts while she sleeps…

Somewhere there is a street corner pharmacist who is really mad that he doesn’t have the 888-Own-Kush # for his business. Fellas, I know what you’re thinking  (and I’m right there with you)  but I really need to hear from the ladies on this one. Is this product something you’d use or purchase?

kush support , lost in translation , orphan

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close