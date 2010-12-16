The 12 Jams Of Christmas: Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey may have released a brand new Christmas album this year, but it’s her 1994 Christmas album that is putting us in the holiday spirit!

Carey’s 1994 Merry Christmas album spawned the hit single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which has charted on Billboard every year since it’s initial release. Carey re-recorded the song this year for her newest holiday album, Merry Christmas II You.

