The 12 Jams Of Christmas: Akim & The Teddy Vann Production Co. “Santa Claus Is A Black Man”

Every Christmas, I would look forward to hearing this song on the radio. Akim was the daughter of Teddy Vann, a songwriter who would go on to co-write Luther Vandross’ “Power Of Love / Love Power.”

Their song “Santa Claus Is A Black Man” has become a cult classic among fans of soul music and novelty records.

Vann recently sued film director John Waters for including this song on his compilation of novelty holiday songs, A John Waters Christmas.

