Despite being used in a Gap or Old Navy commercial earlier in the 2000s, Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas tune, “What Christmas Means To Me” is one of our favorite Christmas songs.

Grab a glass of spiked egg nog, put on an ugly Christmas sweater, and wrap up a few gifts for the kids while this song plays!

RELATED: The 12 Jams Of Christmas

RELATED: Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!