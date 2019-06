The Emotions hit big in the late 70s with “Best Of My Love” and “Boogie Wonderland” (with Earth Wind & Fire).

This holiday tune from earlier in their career is a bit of a downer, but it’s still worth listening to in order to remember those who may be spending this holiday season alone!

