HOT OR NOT: INT Vs Stevie Wonder “Christmas Trees”

If J Dilla’s Donuts LP had been a Christmas album, it would sound like this.
Released last year, Dutch hip-hop producer INT locked himself in a studio for three weeks to put together Welcome To Christmas Wonderland, a 20 track album of instrumental hip-hop beats with a decidedly Christmas feel.
The album is available at Bandcamp.com for whatever price you want to pay!
Check out “Christmas Trees” which samples an old Stevie Wonder Christmas tune.
